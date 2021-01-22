Ex-U.D.O. Guitarist ANDY SUSEMIHL Releases Alienation Album Today; New Track-By-Track Videos Available

Former U.D.O. guitarist Andy Susemihl releases his seventh studio album, Alienation, today (January 22nd). Also on board are a number of "superfriends" who support him with this long player. These include international giants such as Peter Baltes (Accept), Francesco Jovin (U.D.O. / Jorn) and Andre Labelle (Vinnie Vincent).

Susemihl has posted two new track-by-track videos. Check out the complete run of three below.

Alienation is "a very up-to-date album, a combination of rousing rock songs, unique compositions and lyrics that life has written especially in these crazy times." Susemihl himself describes his eclectic and multi-string style as Sophisticated Global Rock.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Another Day Another Turn"

"Aliens"

"Top Of The World"

"Monkey Time"

"Billion Dollar Light Show"

"Common Sense"

"Medicine Wheel"

"The Game"

"Over My Head"

"Hands On The Wheel"

"Somewhere In Time"

"So Tired"