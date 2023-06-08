EXCITER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show At Sweden's Muskelrock Streaming

Canadian metal legends Exciter recently wrapped up a May/June 2023 tour celebrating 40 years of their classic Heavy Metal Maniac album. On June 1st they performed in Tyrolen, Sweden at Muskelrock. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Stand Up And Fight"

"Heavy Metal Maniac"

"Cry Of The Banshee"

"Iron Dogs"

"Die In The Night"

"Evil Sinner"

"Blackwitch"

"War Is Hell"

"Rising Of The Dead"

"Pounding Metal"

- guitar solo -

"Beyond the Gates of Doom"

"Violence & Force"

"Long Live The Loud"

"Iron Fist" (Motörhead)