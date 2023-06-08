EXCITER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show At Sweden's Muskelrock Streaming
June 8, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Canadian metal legends Exciter recently wrapped up a May/June 2023 tour celebrating 40 years of their classic Heavy Metal Maniac album. On June 1st they performed in Tyrolen, Sweden at Muskelrock. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Stand Up And Fight"
"Heavy Metal Maniac"
"Cry Of The Banshee"
"Iron Dogs"
"Die In The Night"
"Evil Sinner"
"Blackwitch"
"War Is Hell"
"Rising Of The Dead"
"Pounding Metal"
- guitar solo -
"Beyond the Gates of Doom"
"Violence & Force"
"Long Live The Loud"
"Iron Fist" (Motörhead)