EXCITER, VICIOUS RUMORS Complete Lineup For 2 Minutes To Tulsa Event In April 2023

Canadian speedsters Exciter and California’s Vicious Rumors complete the lineup for 2 Minutes To Tulsa Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Tulsa’s historic Cain’s Ballroom, Brian Horton, President of Horton Records, announced today. This inaugural event, presented by the Tulsa-based nonprofit record label, showcases a diverse lineup of heavier music from across the US and beyond, including California bands, Night Demon and Haunt, Newcastle England’s Satan, Texas bands Sadistic Force and Night Cobra, Kansas City’s Hammerhead, and Tulsa’s own Blind Oath.

This all-ages event will utilize both the venue’s main stage and the restaurant stage. The evening will also feature a special food menu from Mac’s BBQ at Cain’s Ballroom and a limited beer release, exclusive to this showcase, from Tulsa’s Heirloom Rustic Ales.

"We've had a number of bands from around the U.S. and outside the U.S. reach out about playing 2 Minutes To Tulsa since we put tickets on sale. We're absolutely thrilled to add Exciter and Vicious Rumors to the showcase,” says Horton. “A lineup like this is really special for this part of the country, and having the show in Tulsa at a legendary venue like Cain's Ballroom is the icing on the cake. We’re already seeing ticket purchases from fans who live outside of the state, and even outside of the region. In addition to an outstanding night of music, we think this will be a great opportunity to introduce people to our city."

Horton Records, a volunteer-based, non-profit 501(c)(3) Tulsa music organization, was a 2022 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards finalist in the “Arts and Humanities” category. The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits’ ONE Awards honor 21 nonprofits throughout the state for superior leadership and exceptional service to their constituents and communities. Last month, the label released ᎠᏅᏛᏁᎵᏍᎩ (Anvdvnelisgi, pronounced "Ah Nuh Duh Nay Lees Gi") or "Performers," a groundbreaking contemporary album of original music performed entirely in the Cherokee language. Produced by Jeremy Charles, the project is supported by the Zarrow Family Foundations’ Commemoration Fund.

Find ticket information at event.etix.com.