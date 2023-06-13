Exclusive: AFTERMATH Premiers “SLAVeABLE (We’re Not Your Animals)” Music Video

Aftermath released their highly anticipated new album, No Time to Waste via Zoid Entertainment/TLG/INgrooves on March 17. This marks the third album in a trilogy, and is a departure from the previous dark, concept album installment in the trilogy. BraveWords is premiering the music video for "SLAVeABLE (We're Not Your Animals)" - described as "rebellious" and "snarling" by scribe Nick Balazs. Check out our review of No Time To Waste here and raise your fist in the air for the "SLAVeable" video below:

The band states: "From slaves with chains to sex slaves or debt slaves, slavery is a human concept. Invented by man against natural law. This song is about freedom. We aren’t your animals."

"We are really proud of this album. It completes a trilogy of albums that began with our debut. Written in the darkest period in modern history, we actually wrote this one as an album of hope. We streamlined it from our previous dark concept record. The ten songs on this album are heavy and energized. It’s a metal record with a message and that message is we can do this together but we have no time to waste." - Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis.

"We Can Do This Together":

Lineup:

Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis - Vocals

Steve Sacco - Guitar

Ray Schmidt - Drums

George Lagis - Bass