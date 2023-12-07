Exclusive: OLATHIA Premieres “The Forest Witch” Video

Hailing from Cleveland, OH, Olathia (oh-lay-thee-ah) is a four-piece female fronted heavy metal band. Their music is a captivating blend of traditional heavy metal, power metal, and thrash influences, creating a melodic and powerful sound that pushes the boundaries of the genre. On November 17, Olathia released their new full-length album, The Forest Witch, on all digital platforms and on CD from the Olathia Bandcamp page. BraveWords is premiering the video for the title track - watch "The Forest Witch" below:

The band comments on the video:

“In a remote Ohio forest, we dedicated 12 hours to filming The Forest Witch video. Towering trees, blistering sunlight, and uneven terrain put us on our asses a few times, but the sweat flowed, metal jammed, and the witches delivered the desired essence of creepiness. Gabe Fedor of Riffster Productions worked his magic, turning a sunny day into an eerie tale through video.

“We wanted to create a fast paced, heart pounding urban tale. Picture a car careening into a ditch, saved by a resilient Forest Witch emerging from magical woods. The driver undergoes a profound transformation, blurring reality and enchantment. Uncertainty, temptation, and consequences weave through this dark narrative. Is the trade divine, or has the Forest Witch cast a spell to free herself?”

For more on the making of the video, read Gabe’s blog on riffster.com.

"In our latest album, The Forest Witch, we weave tales of light and darkness, riding the line between thrash and traditional metal," Chris E. (lead singer) states. "We're staying true to our roots and doing what feels right to us, weaving in the battles we’ve faced and the good time that rage on. Riffs, melodies and lyrics burrow down deep. Let ‘em in and see where they take you."

"Metal" Tim Henderson from BraveWords.com said this about Olathia: "Imagine a reincarnated Nevermore meeting Savatage with soaring female vocals and you’ve got the thrash-tastic Olathia that will surely have you doing a double take, they are that good."

Having heard a early preview of "The Forest Witch", Bill Peters from WJCU adds, "The Forest Witch pulverizes you from the cauldron of metal with a relentless sonic attack that never let's up. Olathia's HEAVIEST offering to date!"

Olathia's music is often characterized as "power thrash," offering a melodic, driving, and purposeful experience that supports storytelling of dark and light themes while fearlessly pushing the boundaries of songwriting and musicianship. Their ability to meld together catchy melodies, heart stopping rhythms and bone crunching chords has given them a rabid fan base in Ohio and throughout the Midwest.

Olathia embodies the heart and passion that defined 1980s heavy metal, infusing it with a melodic twist that resonates with the spirit of the metal world today. They draw inspiration from iconic acts such as Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Pantera, Heart, Halestorm, and Dio. Yet, what truly sets Olathia apart in the modern heavy metal landscape is their extraordinary female vocalist, Chris E., whose versatility captures the emotional essence of their songs.

Their songwriting dives deep into universally relatable themes, including battles with inner demons, the sting of betrayal, the weight of depression, the ache of loss, and the warm embrace of camaraderie. If heavy metal runs through your veins, Olathia's music is the electrifying elixir that promises to deliver the thrilling experiences cherished by dedicated

The band members bring their own unique talents to the stage. Terry “Bull” Johnson handles the bass and contributes menacing backing vocals, delivering a stage performance that's not to be missed. Joe Lowrie, behind the drum kit, provides metronome-perfect timing with powerful precision. Dylan Andras, with his lightning-quick fingers, unleashes crushing riffs and blistering shredding solos that set listeners ablaze.

Brace yourself for an auditory journey that harkens back to the golden era of metal while pushing the genre's boundaries into exciting new territories by blending classic influences from both sides of the Atlantic. Olathia is a blazing comet in the metal constellation, destined to leave a lasting mark on the genre.”

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Insatiable"

"The Forest Witch"

"Shotgun"

"Fight"

"Who’s The Devil"

"Last Breath"

"Satan On My Mind"

"Hall Of The Mountain King"

Production Details:

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Noah Buchanan at Mercinary Studios in Avon, Ohio. Produced by Olathia & Noah Buchanan.

Lineup:

Chris E. - vocals

Dylan Andras - guitar

Joe Lowrie - drums

Terry Johnson - bass