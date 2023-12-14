Exclusive: PHEAR Premieres “Save Our Souls” Music Video; New Album Out In Spring 2024

After their amazing return to the live stage, on Friday, October 13, Phear has premiered the first video title track from their new studio album, Save Our Souls, through BraveWords!

The album is set for release in spring of 2024. Phear has been recording this album over the last three years, mostly due to Covid restrictions. But now it’s time for these Canuck Metal heads to unleash the heaviest tracks so far in the Phear Catalogue!

2024 will be all about performing these new songs live. If you have ever seen Phear in concert, you know that they deliver an arena show in a club. As stated by the band; “You haven’t seen anything yet!”

Fans can stay up-to-date on Save Our Souls release details by joining their email list here.

Save Our Souls is expected to be nine songs.

Tracklisting:

“Save Our Souls”

“Snake”

“Aftershock”

“Lease On Life”

“Narcosynthesis”

“Bleed”

“On Thin Ice”

“New World Error”

“Delusions” (Live / Bonus track)