Exclusive: RED VOODOO Premiere “Bring It Back!” Video

Teenage retro-rockers Red Voodoo have released their new video, “Bring It Back!” via BraveWords! The song is the title track and first single for their upcoming debut album titled Bring It Back! which will be released in spring 2021. The debut album will include eight brand new and previously unreleased songs, as well as a bonus track of Sammy Hagar’s classic song “Rock And Roll Weekend.” “Bring It Back!” is a high-energy rock song with a video that sets the tone for a young band that is planning to do just that; bring back live rock and roll music for the masses.

Red Voodoo is fronted by the 18 year old dynamic lead vocalist Dino McCord, and the young band caught the ear of Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon who has been developing the songwriting skills of the band by producing the recordings for the album over the past year. Frank Hannon states: “Most of all the new songs on the Bring It Back! album are recorded in a live fashion with the band guys in a room jamming the songs together live after they’ve been arranged and rehearsed to the best they can be. Some of the other best songs are titled; ‘Mystery Girl’, ‘Run To Win’, ‘K.S.A.’ and ‘Morgan Lane’, which I think are highly mature songs for a band of this age. I’m really looking forward to putting out a great debut full length album for 2021 releasing these songs to create a sound track for fans of high energy rock and roll music.”

Red Voodoo is Dino McCord (age18) on lead vocals, Davin Lolier (age19) on lead guitar, Drew Edwards (age17) on bass guitar, and Nick Pesely (age20) on drums. The group is unusual in the fact that they are heavily influenced by hard rock of the 1980’s. With the recent passing of Eddie Van Halen, guitarist Davin Lolier has purposefully incorporated the legend’s hammer-on technique into his own guitar style and this can be heard during the guitar solo of Bring It Back!

The new "Bring It Back!" music video was filmed by up and coming video director Brandon Gullion and was shot on location in the Northern California foothills. Brandon rounds out a production team created by Tesla guitarist / producer Frank Hannon, which includes graphics artist Duane Serfass, and executive producer Chris LaBarbera. Additionally, Hannon and LaBarbera are teaming up together, in conjunction with Frank Hannon Productions, to create an independent record label for young artists. The record label will feature the band Red Voodoo, and singer/songwriter J.T. Loux on their debut artists' roster.

Red Voodoo gained national attention during the summer of 2020 with their #1 Underground radio hit “Rise Up”, a song and video that expressed their feelings about isolation during the Covid-19 crisis and attracted the ears of their musical hero Sammy Hagar. Dino visited the legend for his birthday bash at Cabo Wabo and was invited to sing onstage with Sammy for a set of acoustic songs.

The new song, “Bring It Back!” Is the first song ever written by the band and is also the mission statement for the young rockers influenced by 1980’s musicality, wanting to help usher back the spirit of rock and roll and adding their own fresh interpretation to the genre with soulful harmony vocals and great songwriting skills being honed by producer Frank Hannon of Tesla.