Exclusive: THE FRST Premiere “Small Talk” Video

While they may be best known as Nashville, TN’s “rock supergroup” with musicians from Taking Back Sunday, Insane Clown Posse, and even Rodney Atkins, The Frst's fiery new ode to the Covid-19 pandemic, “Small Talk,” saw vocalist-producer Mikei Gray performing all 130+ tracks in the recording session entirely himself.

With modern-rock tones reminiscent of Linkin Park and Machine Gun Kelly, the anthemic track was mixed by Grammy winner Steve Hardy (Jay Z, Alicia Keys, Marty Freidman) and multi-platinum mastering engineer Andy VanDette (David Bowie, Sublime, The Beastie Boys, Rush) “Small Talk” is set for release on May 28 via Missing i Records. BraveWords is premiering the video for “Small Talk” – check it out below!

“I think this past year we’ve seen the death of small talk. Hence ‘Small Talk’ was written as an analogy for these post pandemic times where human contact is all but extinct. While in quarantine I recorded over 130+ tracks in the recording session myself, although it was an old Digitech ‘Grunge’ distortion pedal that Adam Lazzara (Taking Back Sunday) gave me that really brought the guitar tones together and cutting through the mix. Steve Hardy deserves a lot of credit for wrangling all those tracks together. Of course, working with Andy VanDette is always incredible. He knows how to get the best out of a song.” – Mikei Gray