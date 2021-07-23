Exclusive: THE PROTEST Premiere “Show Up To The Showdown” Video

Indiana rockers The Protest have premiered their new single and video for “Show Up To The Showdown” through BraveWords!





The band comments on the song:

“To win a battle you have to show up. When we are faced with daunting obstacles we have two options: Run in fear or stand our ground and ‘Show Up’ to take them head on. Life can be terrifying, especially lately, but when we realize we have been given the strength inside to face them it's so empowering. Our courage can inspire others and be a light.

“When writing new music we wanted to do something different. Everything about ‘Show Up to the Showdown’ is arena rock. We grew up on arena rock. If it wasn't for artists like Def Leppard and KISS we wouldn't have been inspired to play rock music. We embraced the sound completely with Show Up to the Showdown and we hope the song inspires people!”

The Protest is made up of four lifelong best friends from the middle of Indiana. This melodic rock n' roll infused metal band takes you away from the gloom persona of hard rock and brings a fun energetic flare of life in contrast to anything in the music scene thus far. Music has been a passion shared between them for quite some time, but with no real purpose, no real inspiration to draw from. It wasn’t until they put down their plans and followed God’s that they realized that they could make an impact on people through their music.

Since then, The Protest has gone through years of touring, recording, struggles, failures, and victories to find that they are even more passionate about reaching others with the love that Christ has shown them. Now, as they are preparing for the release of their third album, they are more focused than ever to reach audiences with the love and hope that Christ has shown them. Over the years, The Protest has been blessed to tour the country and share the stage with many bands such as Seventh Day Slumber, Fireflight, The Letter Black, Nine Lashes, Decyfer Down, and many more.