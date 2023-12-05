EXOCRINE Release Visualizer For New Single “Life”

Exocrine have been blending ultra-technical and extraordinarily rapid death metal with philosophical musings for quite some time now. The French band released their first album back in 2015. But their new album marks a new chapter. While still choked-full of eerie, dissonant finger-taps and enough blast beats to blow out your eardrums, Legend rages from within.

"We see Legend as a reflection of our existence, of what we create, and what we wish to leave of ourselves in the end", says lead guitarist Sylvain Octor Perez. "It's this Dante-like confrontation between these three characters in complete opposition, combined with questions about the lessons of the past and our place in the universe.That's why we wanted to create a more intimate atmosphere with a more organic production, and return to calmer tempos at times."

New single and visualizer for “Life” is streaming below.

"Life" takes you on an exhilarating journey through the realms of technical death metal. The new single is a relentless sonic force filled with ultra-technical guitar passages that weave seamlessly through thunderous drumbeats. All the while, Exocrine expand their interpretation of the genre, filling their destruction with atmospheric passages.

Here's what "Life" means for Exocrine bassist/vocalist Jordy Besse:

"Life" is for us a 'mise en abyme' of the failings of humanity through an antagonist character who comes to shaking up what man believes to be at the universe's scale."

Exocrine are architects of sonic transcendence, explorers of the uncharted, and pioneers of the unimaginable. With each release, they redefine the limits of technical death metal, and Legend is poised to be their most audacious and groundbreaking endeavour yet, a true testament to their status as legends in the making.

Legend comes out January 26, 2024 via Season Of Mist. Preorder at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Presage”

“Legend”

“Life”

“Eidolon”

“The Altar Of War”

“Dust In The Naught”

“Warlock”

“Dragon”

“The Oath”

“By The Light Of The Pyre”

“Cryogenisation” (Bonus Track)

"Life" visualizer:

“Legend” video: