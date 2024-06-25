EXODUS Announce "The Battle Of '24" North American Tour; HAVOK, CANDY, DEAD HEAT To Support
June 25, 2024, an hour ago
American thrash metal legends and genre originators, Exodus, are set to unleash their ferocious live show across North America with their "The Battle Of '24" tour. The tour marks the band's first headlining run in many years and will feature support from thrash metallers Havok, metallic hardcore outfit Candy, and crossover thrashers Dead Heat.
The tour kicks off on November 2 in Tampa, FL, and will thrash across North America, ultimately concluding on December 7 in Los Angeles, CA.
Exodus guitarist Gary Holt expressed the band's excitement: "Exodus are super stoked to announce 'The Battle Of '24', our tour with Havok, Candy, and Dead Heat. This tour will be raging, and this is our first headlining tour in many years, so we're excited to dig out some deep cuts as well as play some more songs off of Persona Non Grata. Let the battle begin!"
"The Battle Of '24" tour promises to be a must-see event for metal fans, showcasing Exodus' legendary status in the thrash metal scene alongside some of the genre's most exciting current acts.
Tour dates:
November
2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
4 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
5 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
6 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven - Masquerade
8 - Dallas, TX - Granada
9 - Austin, TX - Empire
24 - Denver, CO - Ogden
13 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
15 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
16 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
17 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
18 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs
22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving
24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
27 - Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre
29 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
30 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
December
2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
6 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
The announcement follows Exodus’ recent signing to Napalm Records in 2023. The band, a dominant force in thrash metal for over four decades, is thrilled about this new chapter in its storied career. Their latest album, Persona Non Grata (2021), debuted at #1 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart and #9 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre chart in the USA. Exodus have seen increasing international response and success in their most recent era, and now, joined with Napalm Records, are thrilled for their exciting next phase.
Exodus is:
Gary Holt - guitar
Tom Hunting - drums
Steve "Zetro" Souza - vocals
Lee Altus - guitar
Jack Gibson - bass
(Photo - Tayva Martinez)