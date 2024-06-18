EXTINCTION A.D. Drop "Impervious (Unrepentant)" Single / Video Feat. TRIVIUM's MATTHEW KIICHI HEAFY; New Album Due In August

Extinction A.D., the relentless purveyors of ferocious hardcore tinged thrash metal, have announced today that they will unleash their fourth studio album, To The Detested, on August 16 via Unique Leader Records.

Alongside today’s announcement comes the debut of their latest single and accompanying music video, "Impervious (Unrepentant)", featuring guest vocals by Matthew Kiichi Heafy of Trivium. Stream the new track here, and watch the accompanying video below.

The new single showcases Extinction A.D.'s dynamic approach to writing furious, incendiary heavy metal bangers and gives and exciting sneak-peek into what’s to come from the band’s upcoming fourth album, a tour de force of unbridled aggression that embodies Extinction A.D.'s evolution and unwavering commitment to their craft.

Speaking on today’s announcement, the band share "‘Impervious’ is another exercise for us in stretching ourselves. Embracing some different tempos, instrumentation and inclusion of guest vocals with Matt Heafy. Working with Matt for the track as well as the video was very gratifying and lot of fun. He’s been a big supporter of the band since the jump so it was rad to get together for some music after all this time. Time moves on but things sometimes seem to sink further and further into a festering pit in this world. Humans are steadily losing their humanity in the current state of things, so finding a way to survive without becoming a monster yourself is becoming increasingly difficult.”

To The Detested tracklisting:

"Desperate Grasp"

"Escape From New York"

"Epidemic Of Mutation"

"Apocalypse Rising"

"Impervious (Unrepentant)" feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy

"Fill The Void"

"Burnt Sienna"

"Shepherding Swine"

"Behind The Veil Of Sanctity"

"The Cure Or The Cause"

"Impervious (Unrepentant)" video:

Extinction A.D. is not for the faint of heart and the intensity of these New Yorkers has yet to be tempered. The bands signature level of ferocity has reached new levels on their fourth album To The Detested, which follows their EP Ruthless Intent from earlier this year.

So many different worlds shaped this band; from writers like Alan Moore and George Orwell; lyricists like Wreak Havoc and Chuck D; to directors like Tarantino and John Carpenter. But musically, Extinction A.D. hook up a tube of early 90s era of metal into their veins. Not just bands like Pantera and Machine Head, but the often overlooked 90s offerings from Testament, Sepultura and Slayer.

Thrashing just as hard as their predecessors, the band also break their surroundings down and deliver some heavy as hell riotous mosh; hitting that all-important sweet spot mixture of 80s thrash, 90s extreme metal and New York hardcore, all encompassed into one.

Never afraid to speak their minds amidst a divisive world, Extinction A.D. bring a decisive power to match their frenetic energy. The endgame is not just rebellion but revolution.