EXTREME Joins GODSMACK For Live Performance Of AC/DC Classic "Highway To Hell"; Video
October 30, 2023, an hour ago
On Saturday (October 28), the last day of their short East Coast run supporting Godsmack, Extreme joined the band for a performance of the AC/DC classic, "Highway To Hell", at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ. See video below:
Earlier this month, Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - released a video for "Hurricane", featured on their new album, SIX, available via earMusic.
A message states: "Dedicated to those who are being hit hard from the endless waves of a painful loss. We heal as time allows more and more space between those reoccurring, crushing, waves. This is this the storm before the calm."
SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. Order SIX here.
SIX tracklisting:
"Rise"
"#Rebel"
"Banshee"
"Other Side Of The Rainbow"
"Small Town Beautiful"
"The Mask"
"Thicker Than Blood"
"Save Me"
"Hurricane"
"X Out"
"Beautiful Girls"
"Here's To The Losers"
“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:
"Banshee" video:
"#Rebel" video:
"Rise" video:
Upcoming Extreme tour dates are listed below.
November
27 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #
28 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #
30 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy #
December
1 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall #
3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #
4 - London, UK - O2 Forum #
8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik *
10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys *
11 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall *
12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max *
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix *
16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz *
# with Living Colour
* with The Last Internationale
Dates:
January
24 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
26 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino Resort
27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Atlantic City
30 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
31 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theater
February
2 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
3 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
6 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
7 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room
9 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino and Hotel
10 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort
13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
14 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
16 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino
17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
24 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
25/24 -Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Wheatland
28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
March
2-7 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise