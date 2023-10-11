EXTREME To Support GODSMACK On Four US Dates This Month
October 11, 2023, 34 minutes ago
Extreme have announced four dates supporting Godsmack this month. Says the band: "We’re pleased to announce that we will be joining Godsmack as their special guests for four awesome dates on their fall tour. Tickets are ON SALE NOW at Extreme-Band.com. See you there!" 👊
"We have been absolutely blown away by all of the love and support during the first leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour," begins a recent update from Extreme. "You all have shown up and brought it every night and we could not be more grateful. So with that, we are excited to announce the second US leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour with special guests Living Colour."
Tickets are available now.
Dates:
January
24 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
26 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino Resort
27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Atlantic City
30 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
31 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theater
February
2 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
3 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
6 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
7 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room
9 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino and Hotel
10 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort
13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
14 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
16 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino
17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
24 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
25/24 -Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Wheatland
28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
March
2-7 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise
Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - recently released their new album, SIX, via earMusic.
SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. Order SIX here.
SIX tracklisting:
"Rise"
"#Rebel"
"Banshee"
"Other Side Of The Rainbow"
"Small Town Beautiful"
"The Mask"
"Thicker Than Blood"
"Save Me"
"Hurricane"
"X Out"
"Beautiful Girls"
"Here's To The Losers"
"Here's To The Losers":
"X Out":
"Hurricane":
"Save Me":
"The Mask:
"Small Town Beautiful":
“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:
"Banshee" video:
"#Rebel" video:
"Rise" video:
More Extreme tour dates are listed below.
November
27 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #
28 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #
30 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy #
December
1 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall #
3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #
4 - London, UK - O2 Forum #
8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik *
10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys *
11 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall *
12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max *
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix *
16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz *
# with Living Colour
* with The Last Internationale