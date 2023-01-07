EYEHATEGOD / DOWN's JIMMY BOWER In Praise Of PANTERA Tribute Tour - "The Closest Thing You're Gonna Get"

During an interview with Pod Scum, Jimmy Bower (EyeHateGod / Down / Superjoint) offered his thoughts on Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown enlisting Charlie Benante (Anthrax) and Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society) for the ongoing Pantera tribute tour.

Bower: "I'm absolutely excited for them. We toured with Pantera - EyeHateGod did - for two months. I saw 'em multiple times and toured with them with other bands; my point being that they were one of the most ferocious live bands on the planet. So there's a lot of kids nowadays that never had the opportunity to see Pantera. Charlie Benante is killing it, and Zakk Wylde's a no-brainer. So it's, to me, the closest thing you're gonna get."

Pantera's tour schedule is currently as follows:

May

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

June

2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

15 - 18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

28-29 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena

29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

July

2 - Bologna, Italy - Return Of The Gods Festival

14-16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)

7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)