FALL OF EARTH Announces "Road To Purgatory" Coast To Coast Canada Tour In Support of New Album From The Ashes
August 31, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Edmonton’s Fall Of Earth will be hitting the road for their first coast-to-coast Canada Tour of 2023 and the fourth of the year since touring across Eastern Canada earlier this year. Venturing across the country in support of their sophomore album From The Ashes, released this past April, this forthcoming tour also welcomes rhythm guitarist Matthew Lindholm to enhance the band's live sound and new bassist Myles Packer to replace Aaron Winklmeier who is on the band's latest album.
The "Road To Purgatory Tour" will kick off on September 8th in Peace River, AB, and trek across nine Canadian Provinces for two months of 40-plus performances that will wrap up in Saskatoon, SK on November 18th. Confirmed dates are as listed:
September
8 - Peace River, AB - Sharks
9 - Fairview, AB - New Grand Hotel
12 - Vancouver, BC - Lana Lous
14 - Nanaimo, BC - The Queens
15 - Victoria, BC - Phoenix Bar & Grill (Headlining 3n1gmatic Island Takeover Festival)
16 - Maple Ridge, BC - The Wolf Bar
17 - Port Coquitlam, BC - The Bennett
18 - Chilliwack, BC - Whiskey Richards Bar & Lounge
21 - Kamloops, BC - The Blue Grotto
22 - Penticton, BC - Clancy’s Pub
23 - Salmon Arm, BC - Solid Urban Studio
28 - Calgary, AB - Blox Art Centre
29 - Lethbridge, AB - The Slice
30 - Taber, AB - The Pin
October
1 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
3 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Centre
4 - Kenora – Bob’s Burger Bar
6 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - Soo Blaster
8 - Kingston, ON - Overtime Sports Bar
11 - Ottawa, ON - House Of Targ
12 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar (lower level)
13 - Victoriaville, QC - Chanvra En Ville
14 - Rimouski, QC - Underground Rimouski
15 - Woodstock, NB - Montieth Manor
18 - Clark’s Corner, NB - The Hollywood Star Room
19 - Fredericton, NB - Broken Record Bar
20 - Saint John, NB - Panic Room
21 - Moncton, NB – Igloo Beverage Room
22 - Halifax, NS - Gus’ Pub
26 - Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch
28 - Guelph, ON - ONYX Night Club
29 - Peterborough, ON - Erben
31 - Toronto, ON – Tail Of The Junction
November
1 - Hamilton, ON - Vertagogo
3 - Chatham, ON - USB (Ultimate Sports Bar)
4 - Barrie, ON - The Queens
5 - London, ON - Grogette's Living Room
8 - North Bay, ON – The Fraser
11 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Centre
16 - Portage La Prairie, MB - TBD
17 - Brandon, MB - TBD
18 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern
Fall Of Earth has embraced labeling itself as “Hybrid Metal,” as its sound is a contagious mélange of genres, that is continuously being refined. The primary elements come from progressive, death, and thrash, and over time, they find a lot of their tracks becoming longer, more epic, and more dynamic, more melodic and groove-oriented, as well as utilizing a healthy balance between heavy sections and clean sections. The latest iteration of the Canadian outfit can be experienced with their recently released sophomore album, From The Ashes.
Creative, unpredictable, and melodic, with a wide variety of influences, Fall Of Earth offers a little bit of something for everyone. From The Ashes is available at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Medusa”
“The Dead And Soon To Be”
“Block Out The Sun”
“Path To Self Destruction
“Crossroads”
“From The Ashes”
“Shores Of War”
“Purgatory”
“Into The Woods”
“Block Out The Sun”:
“From The Ashes”:
“Purgatory”:
