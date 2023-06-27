FALLEN ARISE Recording New Full-Length Album; Studio Update Video Available

Athens based symphonic metallers, Fallen Arise, are currently in the studio recording their new full-length album. The band has issued a new studio update video. Ccheck it out below.

The band shared: "Good morning, friends! This is a new short video where Gus and Spyros give a sample of the making of our next album. It is in the composition phase, we are collecting the music themes we have written and making them into songs. This album will be a collective work from all the band members who are already working hard on it."

Watch the new studio update below.

Earlier this year, keboardist Gus Dibelas checked in from the studio:

"Hello everyone! We are really proud to share with you that we have already started the creation of our next album! We look forward to its development and of course to see you on the road in 2023! Many thanks to Lizard Sound Studios and Dimitris Karpouzas for the hospitality!"

Check out the promo video below.

Fallen Arise were formed in 2009, combining a theatrical atmosphere with a progressive approach and a heavy-metal-alike heaviness. The band has toured across Europe and Russia with established acts including Nightwish, Fates Warning, Paradise Lost, Destruction, Sepultura, Skindred, Moonspell, Serenity, Leave’s Eyes, Xandria, Katatonia, Pain of Salvation and Insah.