FAME ON FIRE Release Acoustic Version Of "Plastic Heart"; Music Video

After wrapping up a successful North American tour opening for Zero 9:36 and their latest single “Plastic Heart” crashing in to the Top 40 at Active Rock radio, Florida rockers Fame On Fire have released the acoustic performance of their latest single.

The band - comprised of Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums) - released “Plastic Heart" (Acoustic) as a streaming exclusive after fans experienced it live during their recent tour stop in Colorado Springs. The band was forced to play acoustic after their drummer Alex was diagnosed with pneumonia and had to miss a few shows to recover. As fan reaction to the live acoustic version grew, the band decided to record it officially leading to its release worldwide.

The video for the performance can be found below, and the song is available via all streaming partners here.

“We wanted to show the other side of the song, the acoustic version hits different - it’s actually more of a sad situation than a fuck you situation when someone just up and leaves and completely changes who they are leaving you feeling empty,” explains Fame On Fire.

(Photo - Roman Films)