FAME ON FIRE Release New Track “Ketamine”

With the recent announcement of their sophomore album Welcome To The Chaos and their assault on radio with their SiriusXM Octane chart-topper and current Top 40 track at Active Rock radio “Plastic Heart,” Florida rockers Fame oOn Fire are releasing another song from their Hopeless Records release available on July 24. “Ketamine” is an upbeat rocker that talks about addiction and the cost of using substances to combat the trials of life. The song was produced by Fame On Fire with additional production by Brian Howes (Halestorm, Daughtry, Skillet) and Arcaeus.

Welcome To The Chaos is now available for preorder and pre-save here.

From the electronic creepy carnival ride music of “Intro” to the haunting vocal outro of “Dead Or Alive,” Fame on Fire has created a follow-up to their debut album Levels that is sure to solidify their place as one of the most-exciting new bands in rock. Songs like “Ketamine,” “Robbery,” and “Rotting Away” are all sonically different and display the variety of musical influences the band has. The title track “Welcome To The Chaos” features Ice Nine Kills vocalist Spencer Charnas. To celebrate the announcement of the album, the band is releasing a music video for the track “Cut Throat.” The video for “Cut Throat” was created by longtime collaborator Roman Films along with Boardwalk Studios and can be seen below.

Fame On Fire spent the last year writing and recording what would become Welcome To The Chaos. The debut single “Plastic Heart” was one of the first new songs completed from those sessions. The song is now available via all streaming platforms as well as available for digital download. The band also released a music video for the new song that visualizes a relationship gone wrong – a sentiment echoed in the song’s lyrics.

Fame On Fire has been making new fans across North America with their busy tour schedule. Recently wrapping up a 29-stop tour with Zero 9:36 and on select Trinity of Terror Tour dates, Fame on Fire was recently announced as support opening for Starset. The tour kicks off on May 25th in Kansas City, MO and runs through June 18th where it wraps up in Fort Lauderdale, FL The tour will make stops in Denver, Seattle, Las Vegas and Atlanta among other markets. The band was also announced as part of WRIF Riff Fest in Detroit on September 24 playing with Disturbed, In This Moment, Dirty Honey, The Violent and Eva Under Fire and as part of next year’s Shiprocked cruise – sailing January 22-28, 2023. The band will be touring extensively in 2022 to support Welcome To The Chaos.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Welcome To The Chaos” feat. Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas

“Ketamine”

“Cut Throat”

“Emo Shit” feat. Kody Lavigne

“Lost In Doubt”

“Robbery”

“Signs”

“Plastic Heart”

“Rotting Away”

“Back Then”

“Jaded”

“Dead Or Alive”

"Ketamine":

“Cut Throat” video:

(Photo - Roman Films)