Fan Presents CONEY HATCH With Art Guitar For Signing; Reaction Video

Backstage at Coney Hatch's November 11 show at Toronto's El Mocambo, a fan presented the band with an art guitar for signing. The image on the guitar of frontman Carl Dixon was originally by photographer Chris Surdykowski, and was turned into art to celebrate the show at the El Mo.

"Gotta love the work of fans!," says Carl. Check out the reaction video below:

Carl Dixon collaborated with award winning author, Maureen Jennings, on the poignant video below.

Based on Maureen's poem, Dreams Gone, from her book Let Darkness Bury The Dead, Carl set Maureen's poem to music, which he performs below. This Remembrance Day Carl played the video at his solo show and Coney Hatch show. Lest We Forget.