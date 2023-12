FATE Release Remastered "Feel Like Making Love" Lyric Video

Frontiers Music Srl today release the reissues of three classic albums from Fate. If Not For The Devil, Ghosts From The Past, and V are all available digitally.

Following the release of their album Scratch'n Sniff in 1990, Danish band Fate did several tours, both their own and with fellow countrymen, Pretty Maids. When guitarist Mattias Eklundh parted ways to focus on a solo career, he was replaced by local talent Soren Hoff, with whom the band recorded a couple of demos and did some gigs. This was 1993 and was the last we heard from Fate for quite awhile.

The years went by, but Scandinavian rock fans did not forget about them. Eleven years after their demise, the guys got an offer to play at the Deep Impact Festival in Munich, Germany and they took that chance to make a comeback!

Per Johansson (v), Peter Steincke (b), Soren Hoff (g) and temporary drummer Rasmus Duedahl made the trip to Munich and were met with great approval. Following this gig, the german indie label MTM Music rereleased two of Fate's albums: the classic A Matter Of Attitude in July 2004, followed by the above-mentioned Scratch'n Sniff in March of the next year.

Overwhelmed by the unexpected response to the reissues, Fate decided to give it another shot and welcomed Mikael Kvist (from Swedish prog metal band Elsesphere) as their new drummer. V was recorded and produced (by Tommy Hansen, who also did Scratch'n Sniff) and was greeted as the perfect follow-up for the band's fourth album, despite the gap of 16 years. All eleven songs are catchy tunes, characterized by strong hooks and the incredible voice of Per Johansson (also previously known as Per Henriksen), so reminiscent of Jorn Lande.

V was followed by Ghosts From The Past (2011) and If Not For The Devil (2013) solidifying the return of one of Copenhagen’s favorite heavy metal sons.

The reissues come with a total of four unreleased bonus tracks.

