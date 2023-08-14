FEAR FACTORY Announce DisrupTour US Headlining Dates

Industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory, have solidified their status over the years, as one of the metal genre's most important bands.

The machine will rise this fall. This journey will commence with a one-off date on September 17 at the Metal Injection Festival where they will perform a very special Demanufacture and Obsolete set. The band will then launch their five date healining DisrupTour with special guests Lions At The Gate, which will kick off on October 7.

This will be followed by the band heading out on the October Dawn 2023 tour with headliners Lacuna Coil and openers Lions At The Gate. The 10-date trek will begin on October 13 in Atlanta and will make stops in Louisville, Oklahoma City, and Houston before concluding in St. Petersburg on October 29 before heading on their European/UK tour.

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares comments, "We are so excited to be touring with our Italian friends in Lacuna Coil and our Los Angeles brothers in Lions At The Gate. The Machine Will Rise."

Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased here.

Tour dates:

September

17 - Anaheim, CA - Metal Injection Festival @ House Of Blues

October

7 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

9 - EL Paso, TX - The Rockhouse

11 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

October (with Lacuna Coil)

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

15 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Suget, IL - Pops

18 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Diamond Ballroom

21 - Dallas, TX- Granada Theater

23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

