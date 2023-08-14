FEAR FACTORY Announce DisrupTour US Headlining Dates
Industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory, have solidified their status over the years, as one of the metal genre's most important bands.
The machine will rise this fall. This journey will commence with a one-off date on September 17 at the Metal Injection Festival where they will perform a very special Demanufacture and Obsolete set. The band will then launch their five date healining DisrupTour with special guests Lions At The Gate, which will kick off on October 7.
This will be followed by the band heading out on the October Dawn 2023 tour with headliners Lacuna Coil and openers Lions At The Gate. The 10-date trek will begin on October 13 in Atlanta and will make stops in Louisville, Oklahoma City, and Houston before concluding in St. Petersburg on October 29 before heading on their European/UK tour.
Fear Factory's Dino Cazares comments, "We are so excited to be touring with our Italian friends in Lacuna Coil and our Los Angeles brothers in Lions At The Gate. The Machine Will Rise."
Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased here.
Tour dates:
September
17 - Anaheim, CA - Metal Injection Festival @ House Of Blues
October
7 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
9 - EL Paso, TX - The Rockhouse
11 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
October (with Lacuna Coil)
13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
14 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
15 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
17 - Suget, IL - Pops
18 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Diamond Ballroom
21 - Dallas, TX- Granada Theater
23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
