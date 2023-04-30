FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES - "The Reason Why I Started Using Digital Amp Modeling"; Video

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares is urging fans to, "Check out my new video explaining why I went digital."

In live news, Fear Factory - featuring new vocalist Milo Silvestro - are coming to the Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood, California on May 5th with special guest Lions At The Gate. "Come celebrate Cinco De Mayo with us, hope to see u all there," says Dino. "The Machine Will Rise."

Fear Factory recently announced that Re-Industrialized and Mechanize will be available as reissues on June 23rd via Nuclear Blast Records.

In celebration of the reissues, the band has issued a remixed and remastered version of their sleeper hit, "New Messiah". Stream the single "New Messiah" here. Watch the lyric video for "New Messiah" below.

Re-Industrialized will be available digitally and in the following formats:

- 2 CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP

* Silver

* Clear w/ Black Splatter (Limited to 750)

Pre-order / pre-save Re-Industrialized, here.

The Re-Industrialized reissue features a brand new remix (with live drums), by Greg Reely (Demanufacture, Obsolete, Mechanize), new artwork, and six bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

"The Industrialist"

"Recharger"

"New Messiah"

"God Eater"

"Depraved Mind Murder"

"Virus Of Faith"

"Difference Engine"

"Disassemble"

"Religion Is Flawed Because Man Is Flawed"

"Enhanced Reality"

"Human Augmentation"

"Fade Away" (Recharger Remix by Rhys Fulber and Dino Cazares)

"Noise In The Machine" (Difference Engine Remix by Blush Response)

"Landfill"

"Saturation"

"Passing Complexion"

"New Messiah" lyric video:

Mechanize will be available digitally and in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP

* Smoke

* Beer w/ Black Splatter (Limited to 750)

Pre-order / pre-save Mechanize here.

Mechanize will feature the album as well as three bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Mechanize"

"Industrial Discipline"

"Fear Campaign"

"Powershifter"

"Christpoitation"

"Oxidizer"

"Controlled Demolition"

"Designing The Enemy"

"Metallic Division"

"Final Exit"

"Martyr" (Re-recorded version)

"Crash Test" (Re-recorded version)

"Sangre De Ninos" (Re-recorded version)