FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES Joins SOULFLY For US Tour

Soulfly have announced that FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares will be joining the band on stage for the upcoming US tour. The 33-date trek kicks off on August 20 in Albuquerque, NM, and will make stops in New York, Chicago, and Austin before concluding in Tempe, AZ on September 25. The final date will be a family celebration as it will include performances by Incite, Go Ahead & Die, Healing Magic. Joining the band for select dates are Niviane and Suicide Puppets.

Max Cavalera comments, "I'm very excited to be sharing the stage with Dino. He is a true OG riff master, It's going to sound heavier than Soulfly has ever sounded before! Dino's legendary Fear Factory crunch guitar sound mixed with Soulfly is going to sound insane."

Dino Cazares states, "The first time I met Max in 1991, I knew we were going to be long-time friends. I was standing at the bar, he grabbed my arm and yelled 'Papa Capado.' I was like 'who the F@#% are you? He said “I’m Max' and from there we just hit it off. That same night I played him the Fear Factory demo tape on his cassette Walkman in his hotel room while we were attending a music convention in Los Angeles. He liked it so much that he wouldn't give it back, so I had to wrestle him and take it out of his walkman, haha. It was my only copy.

"Max told Monte Conner, the A&R director from Roadrunner Records, that we had a new demo that he needed to check out, so our manager at the time sent our demo to Monte after many labels turned us down. The rest is history.

"Over the past 30 years, I’ve guested on a few of Max’s projects and jumped on stage whenever and wherever I could. Now it’s a great honor to be doing this tour alongside Max as the second guitarist. It’s going to be amazing for all the fans to see the two of us playing a selection of Soulfly songs and a few familiar extras.

"Much respect to Max and his family - thank you for always making me feel at home with the Soulfly Tribe. Let’s Do This!!! Um Dois Três Quatro."

Tickets for the tour are now on sale here.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM **

21 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO **

22 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO **

24 - Wave Outdoors - Wichita, KS **

25 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS **

26 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO **

27 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN **

28 - Metal In The Mountains @ Pipestem Event Center - Pipestem, WV **

29 - Skully's - Columbus, OH **

30 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY **

31 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA **

September

1 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY **

2 - Alchemy - Providence, RI **

3 - Alchemy - Providence, RI **

4 - The Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY ^

5 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI ^

6 - WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL ^

7 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN ^

8 - Diamond Pub Concert Hall - Louisville, KY ^

9 - Zydeco - Birmingham, AL ^

11 - Warlando Festival - Orlando, FL *

12 - Hell @ The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA ^

14 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX ^

15 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX ^

16 - Trees - Dallas, TX ^

17 - Country River Club - Tyler, TX ^

18 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX ^

19 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX^

21 - Encore - Tucson, AZ *

22 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA *

23 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA *

24 - The Whisky - Los Angeles, CA *

25 - Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ +

* - No Support

** - 8/20 - 9/3 - Niviane

^ - 9/4 - 9/19 - Suicide Puppets

+ - with Incite, Go Ahead & Die, Healing Magic