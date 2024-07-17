FINGER ELEVEN Sign To Better Noise Music; New Album Due In 2025; Audio Teaser

5X platinum-selling and Juno Award-winning rock outfit, Finger Eleven, have announced their signing to the premiere independent music label, Better Noise Music (whose roster includes Five Finger Death Punch, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, Nothing More, and From Ashes To New). With 958 million career streams and over 157 million all-time video views, Finger Eleven lead the way as one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time.

They’ve just announced a new album due in 2025 and will release its first track, “Adrenaline”, on Friday, August 2. Listen to a 30-second teaser below. Pre-save “Adrenaline” here.

Finger Eleven - Scott Anderson (vocals), James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals), Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and Steve Molella (drums) - will join rock legends Creed as direct support on their “Summer Of ‘99” tour starting tonight, July 17, in Green Bay, WI. The tour stretches until September 28 in Atlantic City, NJ and features interchanging support from Three Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck. They will also make an appearance at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY on September 27.

“I’m proud to announce that Finger Eleven has partnered up with Better Noise Music,” exclaims vocalist Scott Anderson. “The digital ink is nearly dry, and we couldn’t be more excited about this new team. Our new single ‘Adrenaline’ will be released while we are out on the road with Creed for the whole dang summer. A new album is on the horizon, and so is our tour bus. See you out there!”

Finger Eleven signed to Better Noise Music prior to there performance at Adazu Militara Baze (NATO Airbase in Latvia) for Canadian military returning from deployment.

“As experiences go, signing Finger Eleven backstage on a Latvian NATO base after they just played to a squadron of Canadian military is one that’ll I’ll never forget (see picture),” shares Better Noise Music CEO Dan Waite. “It is also an appropriate analogy, as at Better Noise Music we will combine forces to bring their music to the world through our global staff and offices, from Australia to Toronto. We’ll be working them hard at radio and streaming and using our skills in artist development to expand their already large audience. ‘Adrenaline’ is an appropriate first song for us, as the whole team including Managers Dave Morris and Zeke Myers are pumped up for the new music which they will be debuting on their USA Tour with Creed.”

“We are incredibly psyched to have F11 join the Better Noise family,” says Better Noise Music President/COO Steve Kline. “The music from their new album is next level and we can’t wait to start the rollout around this massive tour. The initial response from our partners has been overwhelmingly positive. We can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

