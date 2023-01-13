Finland's ADMIRE THE GRIM Release Rogue Five Debut EP

Finnish melodic death metal band Admire The Grim have released their debut EP, Rogue Five, via Inverse Records. They have released their first single, "Rogue Five"; check out the official video below.

The band comments on making of the EP

"After our first single release in the spring of 2022 we soon started rehearsing on our debut EP to be ready for the studio recordings. We recorded everything in the summer of 2022 in our beautiful hometown, Lappeenranta, and we also filmed our first music video for the title track that summer. A lot of our friends participated in the making of the music video and some of them joined us in the studio to record gang shouts as well. In other words, the entire process went smoothly in good company and the energy was high! In our opinion we managed to capture that vibe for the record itself and we are very pleased about how it turned out. Huge thanks go to our friends, Saku Moilanen, Onni Lappalainen, Mikko Tirkkonen and Inverse Records for making it such a smooth sail."

Purchase or stream Rogue Five here.

Tracklist:

"The Flood"

"Mad Queen of the Second Sun"

"Admire The Grim"

"Rogue Five"

The band comments on the beginnings of the group:

"In the turn of 2020-2021, childhood friends Jani (guitar) and Kalle (bass) started to write songs and plan putting a band together. They asked friends to join and soon Sirja (guitar) and Tommi (drums) jumped in. Lastly, Katri (vocals) found her way to the group and the band was complete.

After some get togethers and song writing sessions started relentless rehearsing (not forgetting the parties at Kalle's house ofc). We all had very different backgrounds in both music and life, which eventually somehow proved to be a fully functional chaos. The soundscape of our music bases heavily on '90s and '00s melodic death metal, but each of us have thrown in our individual musical backgrounds in search of the band's sound. We feel like we've developed so much in just over a year and still (and forever) progressing."

Line-up:

Katri Snellman - vocals

Jani Loikkanen - guitar

Sirja Ojaniemi - guitar

Kalle Raatikainen - bass

Tommi Vante - drums

Photo by Minna Rossi