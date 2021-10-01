Finland's POST PULSE Release New Single / Lyric Video "Figures On The Sand"; Two Song EP Available

As the world experiences an extreme level of death and pain, Helsinki-based Post Pulse, signed to Inverse Records, has written an anthem about those lost and what it's like to deal with that loss.



"Figures On The Sand" is an epic track that combines the elements of doom, punk, and death metal in a way that is a signature sound of Post Pulse. The lyrics are about pain, loss, and dealing with death in a sincere and human way. While Post Pulse doesn't shy away from producing emotional music, "Figures On The Sand" is by far the most emotionally intense song in their repertoire so far.



"Scorching The Sky" takes a broader view of the world, our times, and the speed at which we seem to be extinguishing humanity. We know that human life has a time limit in the lifespan of our universe. This song shares our feeling about how humans seem to want to accelerate our extinction. The music is much more upbeat and aggressive, with a few progressive elements used tastefully throughout the track.



With titles like "Figures On The Sand" and "Scorching The Sky", it only made sense to guitarist Antti Karhu to create an EP cover with an earthy feel. Compared with some other Post Pulse cover artwork, this straightforward image speaks perfectly to the feeling you can expect from this release.





The lyric video for "Figures On The Sand" was conceptualized and produced by bassist Sam Roon and guitarist Antti Karhu. Using a video manipulation tool to create various glitch effects, timed with different instrumental parts of the song, there is a consistent pulse to the overwhelming visual display. Lyrics are layered on top of the manipulated image, so they are possible to read.





The EP can be downloaded for free, along with every other Post Pulse release on Bandcamp here.