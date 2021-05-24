Finland's SHADE OF SORROW Release New Single "Fabricated Hope"; Video Available

Frozen soil of the North has brought to life a new embodiment of Finnish darkness, gloom and beauty. After working in the background for Wolfheart, it's time for Mika Juhani Kankainen to step into the spotlight with his own solo project, Shade Of Sorrow. The new single "Fabricated Hope" is out today via Inverse Records. Check out the official video below.

Kankainen: "Song that came straight from the dark depths of my heart and soul. I bet you can hear the contradiction of hate and love, beauty and brutality, which still interwine together seamlessly. Anger, hate, love and melancholy."

"Fabricated Hope"

"No Return"

Photo by Sami Kettunen