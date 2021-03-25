Finland's SHADE OF SORROW Releases Debut Single "No Return"; Video Available

Frozen soil of the North has brought to life a new embodiment of Finnish darkness, gloom and beauty. After working in the background for Wolfheart, it's time for Mika Juhani Kankainen to step into the spotlight with his own solo project, Shade Of Sorrow. The debut single "No Return" is out today and is the first of a series of singles to be released during 2021 via Inverse Records..

"No Return" is available on all digital streaming platforms. Check out the video below.



The song and video were produced by Finnish metal mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart). He comments:



"Mika has been helping Wolfheart in the studio and video production and it was an honor and pleasure to return the favour and sit into the producer's chair both with music and video. Relentless, talented and strong like a bear. Truly my kind of an artist to work with."



"No Return" was recorded by Esa Uusimaa and vocals produced by Juha Kylmänen (Whiteleaf studios). Mix and mastering by Esa Uusimaa.

Photo by Sami Kettunen