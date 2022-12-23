Finland’s BLIND CHANNEL Drops ALEX MATTSON Remix Of "Bad Idea" Single; Audio

After releasing their latest full-length, Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous, earlier this year via Century Media Records, Finland's Blind Channel are back today with a remix of the album track "Bad Idea", by the band's own Alex Mattson (keyboards). Listen to this new single here, and below:

The band previously released a remix of the album track "Alive Or Only Burning", by Inhuman.

Blind Channel recently announced tours in support of Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous: first, joining I Prevail across the EU/UK in March 2023, before heading to the USA in May 2023 for a West Coast trek with labelmates Lacuna Coil.

Tour dates:

March

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-TRA

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

11 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

17 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

19 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

21 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds

22 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

23 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy Liverpool

25 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

29 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

May

4 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

6 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom

7 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

11 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater

13 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Festival *

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

16 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

* - No Blind Channel, Edge Of Paradise

(Photo - Kiril Kainulainen)