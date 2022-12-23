Finland’s BLIND CHANNEL Drops ALEX MATTSON Remix Of "Bad Idea" Single; Audio
After releasing their latest full-length, Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous, earlier this year via Century Media Records, Finland's Blind Channel are back today with a remix of the album track "Bad Idea", by the band's own Alex Mattson (keyboards). Listen to this new single here, and below:
The band previously released a remix of the album track "Alive Or Only Burning", by Inhuman.
Blind Channel recently announced tours in support of Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous: first, joining I Prevail across the EU/UK in March 2023, before heading to the USA in May 2023 for a West Coast trek with labelmates Lacuna Coil.
Tour dates:
March
7 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-TRA
8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
11 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
17 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall
18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
19 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
21 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds
22 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
23 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy Liverpool
25 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre
27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
29 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
May
4 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
6 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom
7 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
11 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater
13 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Festival *
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
16 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
18 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
* - No Blind Channel, Edge Of Paradise
(Photo - Kiril Kainulainen)