Finnish Black Thrash Metallers BEATRIX Unleash Deathsent Ceremony EP; Ful Length Album In The Works

Beatrix is known for their fierce energy and relentless attitude as a live band. Many bands claim to leave no one cold, but Beatrix's surprising stage show gives the audience a bone-chilling experience.

Formed in 2019 in Tampere, Finland, the band plays fast and aggressive black thrash metal with influences from the new wave of British heavy metal. The band consists of five praying mantis worshippers: vocalist Markus 'Suffy' Leppänen, guitarist Aapo Härkönen, guitarist Alois Weimer, bassist Sakari 'Röppä' Juurijoki and drummer Matias Rinnetie.

Leppänen comments:

"The release of this EP has been a rocky road. First we had a falling out with our original drummer right before we were about to head into the studio, after that we had to find a new drummer and teach him the new songs. Once the songs were recorded we had some delays with the artwork. Now, after almost two years it's finally being released. For these reasons we've already been playing these songs live. There are three new songs and 'Torment Of The Soul' from the demo, which now has solos and the vocals have been recorded properly since I rushed them on the demo a little bit, but you know it's raw and the new recordings haven't forgotten this essence. I hope the process with our upcoming full length album will be a lot smoother without too many delays. Anyway, the Deathsent Ceremony EP is unadulturated Beatrix madness of pure fucking filth! See you at the gigs!"

Check out the EP below.

The band's most notable previous release is a split with legendary Japanese black thrash band Abigail, Sacrificial Black Metal Bitch (2022), which is a combination of songs from both bands. Beatrix's first raw demo release, Claws Of The Mantis (2021), has also found an underground following worldwide. 'Maggot Infested Brain', known from the demo, was released as a single with a new B-side in the fall of 2024.

Most of Beatrix's songs are set in their own world, interwoven into a dark fantasy story that gives the band a touch of theatricality amidst all the chaos. Listeners interested in the lore of the band should read the lyrics carefully, as there are secrets to be found between the lines. The core of the story is still a mystery, but you can be sure that it will include praying mantids.

Now that the Deathsent Ceremony EP has been released (via Inverse Records), Beatrix is turning the knobs up to 11 and will be recording their first full-length album in the spring, which is expected to be the band's best material yet.

Tracklist:

"Deathsent Ceremony"

"Hatefed"

"Torment Of The Soul"

"Zeraphine

Photo by Serena Solomon