Finnish Deathgrinders CANNIBAL ACCIDENT Unleash New Single / Video "Darken The Attic"; New Album To Be Released In February

Finnish deathgrind band, Cannibal Accident, is set to release their fifth studio album, Disgust, on February 28th via Inverse Records. The video for "Darken The Attic" is released today and it's available here.

Vocalist Kurwa Doktor comments: "'Darken The Attic' tells about the horrors of delirium tremens after sacrificing your mind, body and soul to excessive amounts of alcohol for so many years you have already lost the count."

Bassist Jondom: "Musically, 'Darken The Attic' is quite far from our comfort zone with dissonant riffs which are like made to create feelings of pure anxiety for the listener. Song is one of 'weirdos' off the coming Disgust album, and the goal was to highlight how guitar and bass has own place and space in our music even these two instruments aren't necessarily always playing same kind of riff, part or even notes in a song. This 'chaotic harmony' can be heard particularly in this song. The idea for the video came also partly because of the nature of the song. Quick clips of grotesque and graphic content forced to listeners eye receptors are just like made to underline the musical feeling and lyrical theme of the song."

Formed in 2007, Cannibal Accident have unleashed four full-length albums and a number of smaller releases. Old-school grindcore, death metal, hardcore and mosh part(ie)s are combined in brutally cutting, compact songs where speed, heaviness and catchiness are the main denominators. Cannibal Accident live on stage is a comprehensive psychophysical experience, no holds barred.

Tracklist:

"Explicit Everything"

"Toleraped"

"Darkest Auer"

"When Only Fans Blow On Empty Stage"

"Flesh Fabricant"

"Darken The Attic"

"Itseinhon Kusisella Alttarilla" (feat. Nikki 666)

"Mouthbreathing Bottomfeeder"

"In The Meat Of The Night"

"EU-rope Around Your Neck"

"Kemperverse (Kemper Trilogy part 3: Mama’s Boy)"

"Wife Eater (Woman’s Best Friend)"

"R.I.C.H. (Relying In Capital Heresy)"

"Viimene Fiitti" (feat. Ulti-Make)

"Omniworld"

"Inhumanely Precipitated Biodegradation"

"No One Loves You Anymore"

"I Want To Pay More Taxes"

"Insult / Result"

"Scorched Meat Tactics"

Photo by Ville Ruusunen