Finnish Doom / Stoner Band FUNERAL FOR TWO Release New EP - "May The Fuzz Be With You"

Finnish Seinäjoki-based doom metal band Funeral For Two released their second EP named II on September 23rd via Inverse Records.

The band comments: "The second coming of a Finnish doom/stoner band, Funeral For Two. Enjoy the low tuned, slow, heavy fuzz riffed melodies. Dead silence from the dark echoes. May the Fuzz be with you.

This EP was made under the dark shadow of a 'well known' pandemic.. With a little help from our friend, a great musician Jiri Mustajärvi, we made it happen! He took control over the recording and mixing these songs and also played drums. Big plans for the future ahead..

Before that...stay tuned, stay slow and stay doomed!"

Check out the full EP below, featuring the tracks "The Curse Of The Lord" and "La Muerte". Go to Funeral For Two's official Bandcamp page here.

Photo by Tihu The Wolf, edited by Nora Karlsson