Finnish Thrashers TAKALAITON Release "Get What You Asked For" Video

It's time to "Get What You Asked For" as you enter the monstrous moshing pit from Finnish thrashers TakaLaiton, and their new music video in support of their debut album Mindfection, produced by Teemu Aalto (Omnium Gatherum, Insomnium) being released on July 28, 2023 via Rockshots Records.

"Get What You Asked For", is the purest form of TakaLaiton's musical mayhem. The lyrics are based on today's society in the way of how we're nothing but ready to kill our own if we don't think the same about everything in general, along with the idea that everything and everyone has a price.

"Corporations are ready to destroy mother nature for the sake of the dollar and everyone who stands in their way has a price that makes them back off," adds the band.

"Get What You Asked For" came together in one hungover morning at Laiton Studio when the band was having a songwriting weekend. Vocalist/guitarist Juho came up with the riffs for the song, but he was missing a chorus riff. Pasi, the band's lead guitarist added that in and the band managed to build the song structure on that very day. Not long after that, Juho wrote the lyrics in two days.

Hailing from Finland's far north, TakaLaiton garners a powerful melodic groove thrash-influenced attitude that is best seen in their super-energetic live shows that have always left fans with a sore neck and bruises from the moshpit. With a risk-taking thrash-fueled demeanor, TakaLaiton superbly blends fast-paced energy, and a bone-crushing groove, with melodies that can only be inspired by the dark, depressing, and frigid far-north. Not to mention the band's lyrical onslaught, sung in both Finnish and English. Since their inception, the band has covered a lot of territories while on tour, bringing their rowdy stage presence to the Scandinavian regions, the rest of Europe, and Asian continents.

TakaLaiton has a "break the rules, exceed all limits" approach, as their name suggests; deriving from a Finnish baseball term for "swing the ball over the borders.'' With that fierce frame of mind, the band has won Heavy Metal Heart 11 - a National Music Contest in Finland; and is ready to follow up their 2019 double EP SisuKastraatio I & II, with 2023's Mindfection; their first full-length that is based on today's society, where we as people do everything to be a part of it and what's sickening to the band is that people are ready to do anything in the name of a couple minutes of fame. This album is based on this sick way our world has come to be.

"We think this will be the album that the TakaLaiton fans will consider a classic in the future. The well-known crushing sound and the rage are in there with the heartwarming melodies, which TakaLaiton fans are familiar with. We are absolutely psyched about the album's release and the fact it's coming through Rockshots Records! We spent literally everything we had when it comes to effort and money on this album and the final result turned out to be magnificent with the producer Teemu Aalto. With our great partners in Rockshots Records, we know that this album will find everybody that it has to!"

Tracklisting:

"Rip 'n Burn"

"Do Or Die"

"Get What You Asked For"

"Hopeareunus"

"Ambassador Of Revenge"

"Mies Miestä Vastaan"

"Reborn"

"Arkajalka"

"Destination... Termination"

"Mindfection"