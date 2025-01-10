FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Victims Set for January 30 at Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome will host a benefit concert dedicated to rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California. FIREAID, an evening of music and solidarity, will take place on Thursday, January 30, with performers and ticket information announcements scheduled for the coming days.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards a 501(c)(3) created for this event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure LA is better prepared for fire emergencies. This special event is produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents.

Head here to sign up to receive information on tickets, donations, and sponsorships for this special benefit concert.