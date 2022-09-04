FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. - "Jamming With My 17 Year-Old Godson" (Video)

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has shared another video via his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

"My godson, Giorgos, lives in Germany. While on vacation in Greece he came to see me and we threw a little improvised jam on the spot. He’s great isn’t he? Follow him on Instagram here."

In a previous video, Gus revealed the biggest Spinal Tap moment of his career.

Gus G.'s Quantum Leap album is available via AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Unknown"

"Exosphere"

"Quantum Leap"

"Chronesthesia"

"Enigma Of Life"

"Judgement Day"

"Fierce"

"Demon Stomp"

"Night Driver"

"Not Forgotten"

"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)

"Night Driver" video:

"Chronesthesia" video:

"Into The Unknown" video:

"Enigma Of Life" video:

"Fierce" video:

"Exosphere" video: