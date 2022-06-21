FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. - "The Album That Changed My Life Forever"; Video

Firewind / ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, Gus G., has shared a new video, in which he discusses the album he says changed his life forever. Watch below:

Gus G.'s Quantum Leap album is available via AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Unknown"
"Exosphere"
"Quantum Leap"
"Chronesthesia"
"Enigma Of Life"
"Judgement Day"
"Fierce"
"Demon Stomp"
"Night Driver"
"Not Forgotten"
"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)

"Night Driver" video:

"Chronesthesia" video:

"Into The Unknown" video:

"Enigma Of Life" video:

"Fierce" video:

"Exosphere" video:



