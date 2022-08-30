FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Share Cover Of LAMB OF GOD's "Walk With Me In Hell"; Music Video

New Jersey-based six-piece, Fit For An Autopsy, have shared the video for their cover of Lamb Of God's "Walk With Me in Hell". Watch below.

"When we started this band, Lamb Of God was one of our collective inspirations as to what we hoped FFAA could become one day. Uncompromising DIY work ethic, socially conscious subject matter, timeless songs and riffs for days. In celebration of our upcoming tour with them, we thought it'd be fun to do a little tribute to one of their classics. Please enjoy 'Walk With Me In Hell,'" says the band.

FFAA released their sixth album; Oh What the Future Holds; earlier this year via Nuclear Blast. The band is also back on the road this fall.