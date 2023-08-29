FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announces Wrong Side Of Heaven 10th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set
Five Finger Death Punch has announced the exclusive Wrong Side Of Heaven 10th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set featuring two of Five Finger Death Punch’s best-selling albums pressed on silver metallic and gold metallic vinyl and housed in gatefold sleeves with updated album art along with long out-of-print live album, Purgatory (Tales From The Pit).
This 6-LP collection contains six bonus tracks and a 4-decal sticker sheet. Limited to one pressing only. Preorder here.
Tracklisting:
The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell: Volume 1
LP 1 / Side A
“Life Me Up” (feat. Rob Halford)
“Watch You Bleed”
“You”
“Wrong Side Of Heaven”
LP 1 / Side B
“Burn MF”
“I.M. Sin”
“Anywhere But Here”
“Dot Your Eyes”
LP 2 / Side A
“M.I.N.E. (End This Way)”
“Mama Said Knock You Out” (feat. Tech N9ne)
“Diary Of A Dead Man”
LP 2 / Side B
“I.M. Sin” (feat. Max Cavalera)*
“Anywhere But Here (feat. Maria Brink)*
“Dot Your Eyes” (feat. Jamey Jasta)
“Burn MF” (feat. Rob Zombie)
*bonus tracks
Purgatory (Tales From The Pit)
LP 1 / Side A
“Intro”
“Under And Over It”
“Burn It Down”
“American Capitalist”
“Hard To See”
LP 1 / Side B
“Coming Down”
“Bad Company”
“White Knuckles”
LP 2 / Side A
“Drum Solo”
“Far From Home”
“Never Enough”
“War Is The Answer”
“Remember Everything”
LP 2 / Side B
“No One Gets Left Behind”
“The Bleeding”
“Burn MF” (Mr. Kane and Nikka Bling Remix, feat. Rob Zombie)*
“Weight Beneath My Sin” (feat. Ryan Clark)*
*bonus tracks
The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell: Volume 2
LP 1 / Side A
“Here To Die”
“Weight Beneath My Skin”
“Wrecking Ball”
LP 1 / Side B
“Battle Born”
“Cradle To The Grave”
“Matter Of Time”
LP 2 / Side A
“The Agony Of Regret”
“Cold”
“Let This Go”
LP 2 / Side B
“My Heart Lied”
“A Day In My Life”
“House Of The Rising Sun”