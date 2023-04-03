FLEETWOOD MAC Legend CHRISTINE McVIE's Cause Of Death Revealed

Singer-songwriter-keyboardist Christine McVie, who enjoyed a long tenure in the London-bred band Fleetwood Mac before becoming a key contributor to the group’s multi-platinum success of the late ‘70s, died November 30, 2022 after a short illness. She was 79.

According to the singer’s death certificate and will, obtained by The Blast, McVie was diagnosed with, ‘metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin,” which essentially means cancer had spread in her body where the primary source or tumor is not detected. The National Institute of Health describes it as, “a metastatic tumor for which the site of origin is not suggested by a thorough history, physical examination, chest x-ray studies, routine blood and urine studies, and histologic evaluation.”

Unfortunately, McVie suffered an “ischaemic stroke” which ultimately caused her death. The cancer is listed as a secondary cause of the musician’s passing.

This specific type of stroke is described as “a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain. A blood clot often forms in arteries damaged by the buildup of plaques (atherosclerosis). It can occur in the carotid artery of the neck as well as other arteries.” It is the most common type of stroke.

Following McVie's passing, Fleetwood Mac shared the following: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

