FLEETWOOD MAC Legend STEVIE NICKS Announces Second Leg Of 2022 Solo Tour

Today, legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, Stevie Nicks, has announced the second leg of her highly anticipated 2022 tour, adding 12 dates to her run this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the second leg starts Monday, September 19 at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA, making stops across the US in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Charlotte, and more before wrapping up on Friday, October 28 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton acting as support on all dates.

These shows are in addition to her previously announced performances at JAS Aspen Snowmass, Ravinia Festival, Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Sound on Sound Festival, and Ohana Festival this September.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 29 at 10 AM on livenation.com.

Tour dates:

September

2 - Sun Sep 4 - Snowmass, CO - JAS Aspen Snowmass *

8 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival *

10 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival *

13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now Festival *

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

22 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound Festival *

30 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival *

October

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

9 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

16 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

19 - Charleston, SC - CreditOne Stadium

22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

25 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

28 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* festival date