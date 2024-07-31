FLEETWOOD MAC To Release Mirage Tour '82 Live Album In September

Fleetwood Mac's Mirage Tour '82 album, out September 20, features live recordings from the band's Mirage Tour, captured at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 21-22, 1982.

The set includes the classic Mirage singles "Gypsy" and "Hold Me", along with six previously unreleased tracks including "Don't Stop", "Dreams", "Oh Well", "Landslide", "Never Going Back Again" and "Sara".

Available on 2CD, 3LP & digitally, pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Second Hand News"

"The Chain"

"Don’t Stop" *

"Dreams" *

"Oh Well" *

"Rhiannon"

"Brown Eyes"

"Eyes Of The World"

"Gypsy"

"Love In Store"

"Not That Funny"

"Never Going Back Again" *

"Landslide" *

"Tusk"

"Sara" *

"Hold Me"

"You Make Loving Fun"

"I’m So Afraid"

"Go Your Own Way"

"Blue Letter"

"Sisters Of The Moon"

"Songbird"

* Previously Unreleased