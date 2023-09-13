FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Cancel Eastern U.S. Tour Dates

Phoenix thrashers Flotsam and Jetsam have cancelled ten shows covering parts of the eastern United States due to poor ticket sales.

In an official statement, the band said, “We had a logistical nightmare even trying to secure transportation and crew for this short run. There are so many great bands on the road right now that it’s making touring very difficult in what is a very saturated market. We had an important crew member bail on the tour at the last minute for undisclosed reasons, but the final straw was finding out that the ticket sales were poor. We definitely don’t want promoters to lose money booking our band, so we’ll reschedule at a time that makes more sense for them. We apologize to the fans that were planning on coming to see us on these dates and we hope to see you on tour soon."

Canceled dates:

September

19 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social

20 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

21 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

22 – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

23 – Providence, RI – Alchemy

24 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground

25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

26 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

27 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s

28 – Madison, WI – The Crucible