FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, NIGHT DEMON, CIRITH UNGOL To Headline 2024 "2 Minutes To Tulsa" Metal Festival

Horton Records is proud to announce its second annual 2 Minutes To Tulsa metal festival. On the heels of its inaugural fest this past April, the nonprofit music organization has expanded 2 Minutes To Tulsa to two days and two venues for 2024, with music at The Vanguard on March 29 and Tulsa’s historic Cain’s Ballroom on March 30.

Tickets for the all ages fest, which will showcase a diverse national and international lineup of heavy metal music, are on sale via The Vanguard and Cain's Ballroom now.

Confirmed acts for the 2024 2 Minutes To Tulsa festival include Cirith Ungol, Night Demon, Flotsam And Jetsam, Jag Panzer, Omen, Nasty Savage, Hell Fire, Savage Master, Blood Star, Intent, Tulsa’s Blind Oath, and She Hates Me Not, and Sweden’s Screamer.

"2 Minutes To Tulsa is back with a fantastic lineup, and we couldn’t be happier to expand to two days," says Horton Records' President Brian Horton. “We were overwhelmed and humbled by the support for last year’s event, with fans traveling long distances and spending a full weekend with us in Tulsa. Some bands will be playing in Tulsa for the first time, including Cirith Ungol, Jag Panzer, Omen, and Nasty Savage. It will be Cirith Ungol’s last time, too, as it will be the band's final tour in 2024. Omen’s Kenny Powell will be returning to Tulsa for the first time in almost 40 years and Flotsam And Jetsam will be returning to the Cain’s Ballroom stage for the first time since 1990. We’ve got more to announce as the date gets closer. Don’t wait to get your tickets! Get them early and save some money on full weekend passes.”