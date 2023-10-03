FLY TO THE SUN To Release Inaugural Album Featuring Members Of JETHRO TULL, KANSAS, JEFF BECK, MR. BIG, RINGO STARR’S ALL-STARS, And More; "Soaring With Angels" Video Streaming

This new eclectic album project by innovative band, Fly To The Sun, crosses over into several musical genres, including prog rock, progressive pop, art rock, R&B, and more.

Featuring Ray (Vocals, flute - Universe Records), Jennifer Batten (Guitar - Jeff Beck, Michael Jackson), Billy Sheehan (Bass - David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs), Andrew Giddings (Keyboards - Jethro Tull, The Animals), Gregg Bissonette (Drums - Ringo Starr, ELO, David Lee Roth), Joe Deninzon (Violin - Kansas), JJ Sansaverino (Guitar - #1 Billboard) and other very notable musicians.

The outstanding production work by Andrew Giddings (16-year keyboardist/producer with Jethro Tull) has brought a wealth of expertise, arrangement experience, and keyboard excellence into the project. Carol Roehner is lead producer on the project, and her music capabilities, organizational skills, and intellect have been the foundation of the project. Working on the project with assistance from producer/composer/musician Alex Grata, Ray as executive producer decided to create songs that are unique and appealing to a wide range of musical tastes. The songs have an upbeat musical structure and positive lyrical content.

Ray has always been a staunch follower of progressive rock music icons like Jethro Tull, Yes, Pink Floyd, Queen, and other rock legends that pushed the envelope into uncharted musical territory and had a huge impact on his life. Assembling this band of world class musicians to join him, Ray decided to produce music that will have a positive impact on listeners, hoping to help them feel good at a time in history when “feel good” songs are sorely needed.

Ray said, “The line by 70’s band Ten Years After, ‘I’d love to change the world, but I don’t know what to do,’ has always resonated with me. I would love nothing more than to produce music that genuinely makes people feel happy about their life, and going forward, that’s what I endeavor to do in this new body of work.”

Fly To The Sun has released the first single from their upcoming album. Watch the video for “Soaring With Angels” below.

The Fly To The Sun album will be released via the Universe Records label on October 27. Purchase via Apple Music, and/or Amazon Music.

"Soaring With Angels" video: