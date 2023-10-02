FOO FIGHTERS Announce 2024 "Everything Or Nothing At All" US Stadium Dates; Support Acts to Include PRETENDERS, THE HIVES, MAMMOTH WVH, And More

With their universally acclaimed 11th album, But Here We Are, stacking up Best of 2023 So Far accolades and singles “Rescued” and “Under You” cementing the band’s tally of more #1s than any other artist at rock and alternative radio, Foo Fighters have confirmed a massive run of summer 2024 US Stadium dates.

The newly announced leg of the Everything Or Nothing at All Tour will kick off with the band’s return to New York’s Citi Field for the first time since 2015 for a July 17 and 19 doubleheader and will see Foo Fighters host 12 rock ’n' roll marathons at 10 stadiums, including a pair of shows August 9 and 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

General on sale for tickets begins Friday, October 6 at 10 AM, local time. For pre-sales and further information, please visit foofighters.com

Foo Fighters' 2024 stadium dates will mark the band's biggest US headline shows since the June 2 release of But Here We Are. Support on the various dates will come from Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl And The Sniffers, Alex G and L7. See below for a full list of dates.

Citi is the official card of the Foo Fighters shows listed below. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 3 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, October 5 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Foo Fighters want to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. For fans who purchase tickets for the Everything Or Nothing At All tour and can't attend, they will have the option to resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid using a face value ticket exchange, including Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. Please note, tickets are mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in New York and Colorado where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. A valid US bank account or debit card is required to sell tickets on the Face Value Exchange. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here.

Tour dates:

July

17 - New York NY - Citi Field *

19 - New York NY - Citi Field #

21 - Boston MA - Fenway Park #

23 - Hershey PA - Hersheypark Stadium #

25 - Cincinnati OH - Great American Ballpark *

28 - Minneapolis MN - Target Field **

August

3 - Denver CO - Empower Field at Mile High *

7 - San Diego CA - Petco Park $

9 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium #

11 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium %

16 - Portland OR - Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

18 - Seattle WA - T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support