FOO FIGHTERS - But Here We Are Top 10 World Wide Chart Debut

Foo Fighters’ brand new 11th album, But Here We Are, unanimously hailed as one of the band’s strongest to date, has become its 10th album to break the Top 10 of the US Album Chart. But Here We Are also marks Foo Fighters’ sixth UK #1, ninth Australian #1, #1 spots in Switzerland and New Zealand, and Top 5 debuts in nearly a dozen more territories, including Canada.

Released June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records, But Here We Are has landed at #4 in Canada on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, and #8 in its first week on the Billboard 200 in the US while entering at #1 on the Alternative and Hard Rock album sales charts. The new album’s Top 5 debut in Canada continues a trend that began with the Top 10 position achieved by The Colour And The Shape (1997) and has since included the #1 charting Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011) and Concrete And Gold (2017), as well as the Top 4 placings of There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One By One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Sonic Highways (2014) and Medicine At Midnight (2021).

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are has received the warmest of welcomes—from the capacity crowds singing along to every word of “Rescued” and “Under You” during the band’s current tour, to a still growing torrent of acclaim for the album and its songs.

Following the recent announcement of stadium dates in Australia and New Zealand, Foo Fighters resume their ongoing tour in support of But Here We Are this week, including a headlining set at Bonnaroo this weekend. For a complete list of dates, head here.