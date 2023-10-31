FOO FIGHTERS Perform On Saturday Night Live; Official Videos Streaming

Foo Fighters marked their ninth time as musical guest on Saturday Night Live last weekend. The band performed the But Here We Are album tracks, "Rescued" and "The Glass". For the latter, they were joined by H.E.R. on vocals and guitars. Watch the videos below:

With their universally acclaimed 11th album, But Here We Are, stacking up "Best Of 2023 So Far" accolades and singles “Rescued” and “Under You” cementing the band’s tally of more #1s than any other artist at rock and alternative radio, Foo Fighters recently confirmed a massive run of summer 2024 US Stadium dates.

The newly announced leg of the Everything Or Nothing at All Tour will kick off with the band’s return to New York’s Citi Field for the first time since 2015 for a July 17 and 19 doubleheader and will see Foo Fighters host 12 rock ’n' roll marathons at 10 stadiums, including a pair of shows August 9 and 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

For tickets and further information, visit foofighters.com.

Foo Fighters' 2024 stadium dates will mark the band's biggest US headline shows since the June 2 release of But Here We Are. Support on the various dates will come from Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl And The Sniffers, Alex G and L7. See below for a full list of dates.

Tour dates:

July

17 - New York NY - Citi Field *

19 - New York NY - Citi Field #

21 - Boston MA - Fenway Park #

23 - Hershey PA - Hersheypark Stadium #

25 - Cincinnati OH - Great American Ballpark *

28 - Minneapolis MN - Target Field **

August

3 - Denver CO - Empower Field at Mile High *

7 - San Diego CA - Petco Park $

9 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium #

11 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium %

16 - Portland OR - Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

18 - Seattle WA - T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support