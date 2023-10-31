FOREIGNER To Headline Barrett-Jackson's 2024 "Rock The Block" Concert

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is proud to announce the inaugural "Rock The Block" presented by Arizona Lottery on Friday, January 19, 2024, featuring iconic rock band Foreigner at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The concert will kick off Barrett-Jackson’s flagship 2024 Scottsdale Auction held January 20-28.

For the first time in its storied history, Barrett-Jackson will host this opening-night concert, infusing the excitement of live music into the electrifying weeklong automotive lifestyle celebration, adding a dynamic new dimension to the renowned event. Tickets for "Rock The Block" presented by Arizona Lottery will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, November 1, at 8 AM, PDT. Tickets start at $59 and will be available online at Barrett-Jackson.com.

“We are thrilled to introduce the inaugural ‘Rock the Block’ as an exciting way to kick off our world-renowned Scottsdale Auction in January,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “This unique blend of live classic rock and automotive excellence underscores our commitment to providing an unparalleled experience at Barrett-Jackson. We look forward to welcoming fans and enthusiasts for this unforgettable occasion in the auction arena.”

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top-30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with an impressive collection of music that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock music’s most well-known pieces, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with significant airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Audio and video streams of Foreigner’s hits continue to approach 15 million per week.

Foreigner announced the beginning of their Farewell Tour on national television on November 14, 2022. The tour commenced on July 6, 2023, in Alpharetta, GA, and the performance on January 19 at Barrett-Jackson represents possibly the last opportunity to see the iconic group perform live in Arizona.

Following the "Rock The Block" concert, Barrett-Jackson’s flagship 2024 Scottsdale Auction will run Saturday, January 20, through Sunday, January 28. Featuring approximately 1,900 collectible cars, trucks and SUVs, the prominent event serves as the epicenter of the automotive universe every January. In addition to the exhilarating auction action where hundreds of world auction records are set every year, the automotive lifestyle event also features hundreds of sponsor and exhibitor displays, Hot Laps and Thrill Rides with leading automotive manufacturers, off-road experiences, driving experiences in some of the market’s latest vehicles and live music throughout the week.

The first weekend also kicks off with Family Day on January 20 when children 12 and under receive free admission with an accompanying adult. Family Day will also feature STEM Fest and the introduction of all 50 contenders for the esteemed custom car competition, the Barrett-Jackson Cup presented by Castrol. Sunday, January 21, will also feature the second installment of the Future Collector Car Show (FCCS) presented by Meguiar’s at Barrett-Jackson. A family-friendly concours-style event, the FCCS will feature vehicles that best represent the future of the collector car hobby, with the goal of celebrating the cars we love today and the future collectibles of tomorrow.

In addition to "Rock The Block" concert tickets going on sale on November 1, advance tickets to the 2024 Scottsdale Auction are available here. On Location, Barrett-Jackson’s official hospitality partner, is offering several immersive Barrett-Jackson Experiences for guests to join the action on the auction block, enjoy premium hospitality and connect with like-minded enthusiasts like never before. To learn more about On Location’s offerings, click here.

Automotive enthusiasts interested in registering to bid may do so here and those looking to consign their own collector car may do so here. Registered tier 1 bidders and consignors will also receive invitations to Barrett-Jackson’s exclusive Opening Night Gala on Sunday, January 21.

(Top photo - Krishta Abruzzini)