Former ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Guitarist ERIK LARSON Releases New Album Everything Breaks

February 3, 2022, a day ago

Erik Larson (Alabama Thunderpussy, Thunderchief, Omen Stones) is a multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter from Richmond, VA that pulls from a wide variety of influences ranging from quiet acoustic moments to blistering metal, crust punk, sludge, as well as anthemic rock and roll.

Larson has just released a new album, Everything Breaks. Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Larson stated, "I got 9 RVA drummers to play on this. I just stuck to the vocals and string instruments for this one. Super fun, lots of cat wranglin'. Some you know, some you should know."

Everything Breaks tracklisting:

"Eon Eater" 
"Truncheon" 
"Never Eva Eva" 
"A Drop In The Bucket"
"Can't Be Bought" 
"Bested" 
"ARRESSS" 
"Krusher" 
"Ripoff"

Stream / purchase Everything Breaks at this location. It can also be enjoyed via the audio player below.

Guest drummers, in order of appearance:

Alex Tomlin
Lance Koehler
Chris Dehaven
Mark Miley
Tim Barry
Bryan Cox
Ryan Parrish
Dave Witte
Jordan Faett 

 

 



