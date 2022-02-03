Former ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Guitarist ERIK LARSON Releases New Album Everything Breaks
Erik Larson (Alabama Thunderpussy, Thunderchief, Omen Stones) is a multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter from Richmond, VA that pulls from a wide variety of influences ranging from quiet acoustic moments to blistering metal, crust punk, sludge, as well as anthemic rock and roll.
Larson has just released a new album, Everything Breaks. Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Larson stated, "I got 9 RVA drummers to play on this. I just stuck to the vocals and string instruments for this one. Super fun, lots of cat wranglin'. Some you know, some you should know."
Everything Breaks tracklisting:
"Eon Eater"
"Truncheon"
"Never Eva Eva"
"A Drop In The Bucket"
"Can't Be Bought"
"Bested"
"ARRESSS"
"Krusher"
"Ripoff"
Stream / purchase Everything Breaks at this location. It can also be enjoyed via the audio player below.
Guest drummers, in order of appearance:
Alex Tomlin
Lance Koehler
Chris Dehaven
Mark Miley
Tim Barry
Bryan Cox
Ryan Parrish
Dave Witte
Jordan Faett