Former ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Guitarist ERIK LARSON Releases New Album Everything Breaks

Erik Larson (Alabama Thunderpussy, Thunderchief, Omen Stones) is a multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter from Richmond, VA that pulls from a wide variety of influences ranging from quiet acoustic moments to blistering metal, crust punk, sludge, as well as anthemic rock and roll.

Larson has just released a new album, Everything Breaks. Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Larson stated, "I got 9 RVA drummers to play on this. I just stuck to the vocals and string instruments for this one. Super fun, lots of cat wranglin'. Some you know, some you should know."

Everything Breaks tracklisting:

"Eon Eater"

"Truncheon"

"Never Eva Eva"

"A Drop In The Bucket"

"Can't Be Bought"

"Bested"

"ARRESSS"

"Krusher"

"Ripoff"

Stream / purchase Everything Breaks at this location. It can also be enjoyed via the audio player below.

Everything Breaks by Erik Larson

Guest drummers, in order of appearance:

Alex Tomlin

Lance Koehler

Chris Dehaven

Mark Miley

Tim Barry

Bryan Cox

Ryan Parrish

Dave Witte

Jordan Faett